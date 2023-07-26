Travis Scott’s Concert at the Pyramids of Giza Officially Canceled Due to ‘Production Issues’

After Live Nation debunked reports on July 18 of Travis Scott’s Utopia concert being canceled by the Egyptian government, it issued a statement on Wednesday (July 26) officially announcing the show’s cancellation due to “complex production issues.”

“We regret to inform you that the Utopia show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled,” Live Nation Middle East’s statement said on Twitter. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.”

The statement continued, “We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding. We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future.”

Reports had surfaced the previous week that Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate — who grants concert permits — canceled Travis’ show since they had concerns about ensuring “the safety and protection of the audience.”

Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, in a statement on behalf of the Musicians Syndicate obtained by Egypt Today said: “Regarding the concert scheduled to be held on 28th July at the Pyramids area in Giza by American rapper Travis Scott, the Musicians Syndicate, as the entity responsible for issuing licenses for music and singing concerts in Egypt, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture represented by the Censorship Authority for Artistic Works and the Ministry of Labor, emphasizes the necessity of considering security aspects and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities as a top priority when organizing concerts. This is to ensure the safety and protection of the audience.”

Live Nation swiftly responded to those reports and denied that Scott’s show had been canceled. “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt,” they wrote in a statement to Billboard.

Scott’s fourth studio album, Utopia, drops on Friday (July 28) and is headlined by his new single “K-POP” featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

