Petition for Travis Scott to Perform at 2023 Coachella Has 70,000 Signatures

Travis Scott fans are rallying behind the rapper, demanding he performs at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023.

Scott fan James Connors launched the Change.org petition, which is asking for the festival to have the rapper headline the 2023 edition of the festival, or alternatively, allow Kanye West to bring him out as a guest when he takes the stage this year.

“After Coachella unfairly removed Travis Scott for Harry Styles, they need to do the right thing and rebook him immediately,” the petition description reads. At the time of publication, the signature has more than 70,000 signatures, just shy of their 75,000 goal.

In December, Scott was removed from the Coachella lineup after another Change.org petition demanded the removal of the rapper from the festival’s list of performers after 10 people died and many more were injured at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5. The petition urged Goldenvoice, AEG and festival co-founder Paul Tollett to drop Scott, claiming that the rapper displayed “gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life.”

Scott, Rage Against the Machine and Frank Ocean were all announced as the 2020 Coachella headliners, before the festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 for two years in a row. In August 2021, it was revealed that Frank Ocean would instead perform at the festival in 2023, according to an interview with Tollett.

In January, it was announced that Styles and Billie Eilish would join Ye as the 2022 headliners. Coachella is scheduled to take place April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.