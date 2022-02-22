Trae Tha Truth Pleads to See His Daughter on ‘Hope It Don’t Change You’: Listen

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is a father desperately fighting to see his daughter. Truth, who claims he hasn’t seen his daughter in more than 100 days, hopes to spark change with his new single “Hope It Don’t Change You,” released on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

Explore Explore Trae Tha Truth See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“This record is my truth about my present situation fighting to be in my daughter’s life,” he tells Billboard. “I haven’t seen her in over 100 days. I feel this is needed in the climate we are in. So many fathers experience this and constantly get the bad end of the stick in the court system. Even some mothers [can] relate to this. Also, this record will be the voice for those who can’t speak or don’t have the funds to fight for their child.”

Related Trae Tha Truth Accepts Change Maker Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

At the start of the song, Truth has a candid conversation with his daughter, in which he contemplates canceling a flight to spend time with her. “I know I ain’t been around, but I hope it don’t change you,” he somberly sings.

Days earlier, on Feb. 17, the mother of his daughter filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging defamation, abuse and civil harassment. She claims in the court filing obtained by Billboard that the artist started “a public campaign of lies and deception against [her] to gain public support,” and that because of his alleged abuse, there is a court order in place that limits the hours he can have contact with his daughter via telephone.

According to the lawsuit, the rapper in January “orchestrated an elaborate Instagram story to defame and harass [his daughter’s mother],” and “purposefully mislead his followers and accused [his daughter’s mother] of maliciously keeping their daughter from seeing him.” The suit argues that “the videos posted are full of lies.”

His daughter’s mother is seeking a jury trial. Trae declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Last year, Trae Tha Truth accepted the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for his disaster relief work during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. “Another day, another blessing,” he began his acceptance speech. “I said if I ever had a position, I’d be there for those in need. … I’m one of those who represent the struggle of the less fortunate. And what I will say when it comes to change is it’s important, that’s why this award is so important to me. It’s important to change people’s lives, it’s important to change the thoughts of those who give up at times, and it’s important to change things that wasn’t designed for our best interest. … It’s time for us to change the narrative and control our own story.”

Listen to “Hope It Don’t Change You” below.