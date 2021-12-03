Tory Lanez Is an ’80s Hero in New ”87 Stingray’ Music Video: Watch

Tory Lanez is saving the day and paying homage to the ’80s in his all-new music video for “‘87 Stingray.“

The catchy, uptempo track comes as the second single from the chart-topper’s upcoming thematic album Alone at Prom — out via One Umbrella Records on Dec. 10. Lanez has dubbed the experimental project his “1980s album.”

He stars as fictional character Ashton Rain in the all-new music video, which premiered Thursday and is a continuation of his recently released visual for “Lady of Namek.” The storyline picks up where the former left off, as the hitmaker is seen hospitalized and suffering from a stab wound after fighting to save his love interest from a group of men and escaping the medical facility at which he was receiving care.

“Baby, baby girl,” he begins the tune. “Fillin’ me up, fill me with love, yeah, yeah/ You give me a feeling/ I don’t wanna lose no, baby girl, no-no/ It’s fillin’ me up, it’s fillin’ me up, yeah, yeah.”

“I’m ridin’ through the city,” he continues singing. “Liquor spillin’ like a faucet/ Phone calls to my baby/ She know I be goin’ all night/ Checkin’ on the late night/ Lord knows that I’m wrong/ For cheatin’ on you in the late night/ Can’t seem to live alone.”

In celebration of his upcoming sixth studio album Alone at Prom, Canadian artist Lanez, né Daystar Peterson, hosted an intimate listening party in Los Angeles complete with ’80s throwback arcade games, enormous props for a photo booth and more.

Watch the all- new “‘87 Stingray” music video below: