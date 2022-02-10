×
‘Still Making History’: Toosii’s ‘Black Love’ Playlist Features Drake, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller & More

"Love Cycle" singer Toosii dishes out his new "Black Love" playlist featuring Drake, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and more.

This year, Billboard is celebrating Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme, and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

After “Way 2 Sexy” producer TM-88 kicked off our playlist series on Feb. 3 with his playlist, today (Feb. 10), “Love Cycle” singer Toosii dishes out his 10-track collection. “These songs all represent different aspects of Black Love to me,” he tells Billboard. “It ranges from songs that I’ve released myself that have a more personal meaning about some of my own relationship experiences, to others that represent all aspects of love … passion, pain, uncertainty, celebration, distance, rekindling and just things you really deal with in relationships in general are all in these songs.”

Listen below.

