Raphael Saadiq Announces Long-Awaited Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour

Tony! Toni! Toné! will reunite for a tour in 2023.

The announcement came by way of Instagram posts from members Raphael Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley that read, “Raphael Saadiq revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! Just Me And You Tour 2023” — with an influx of fans including John Legend, Questlove, Keri Hilson, Common and Bun B commenting their excitement on Saadiq’s post.

While no dates have been announced yet, Saadiq included a phone number for fans to reach him via Instagram Stories, linking to his Community.com texting list, which will presumably include more information about the tour.

Explore Explore Raphael Saadiq See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tony! Toni! Toné! is comprised of brothers Saadiq and Wiggins and their cousin Riley, who joined together in 1986 and had a monumental run. Their first album, Who?, was RIAA-certified gold and produced hit singles including “Little Walter,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The group’s second album, The Revival, was met with critical and commercial acclaim, spending 64 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and going platinum, in addition to boasting a slew of hits, including the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 “Feels Good.”

The “Anniversary” group went their separate ways following the 1996 album House of Music, with Saadiq going on to produce music for Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, En Vogue, D’Angelo, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu, Whitney Houston, John Legend and Beyonce. This year, he won his second Grammy for best R&B song for his work on Beyoncé’s “Cuff It.” Wiggins, who helped develop R&B supergroup Destiny’s Child, entered the film world following the group’s hiatus, working as an executive producer and actor.