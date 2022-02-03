Still Making History: TM88 Shares His ‘Black Love’ Playlist Feat. Aaliyah, Usher, TLC & More

This year, Billboard will celebrate Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time out. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

Kicking off our first “Black Love” playlist is platinum producer TM88, who earned his first No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit last year thanks to his efforts on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.” He also doled out the fiery Yo!88 mixtape alongside Pierre Bourne, making Billboard’s 2021 best hip-hop albums list.

“Every song that I chose reminded me of Black love, Black classics, and everything it means to be black sonically in love,” says TM. “Growing up, these were some of the love songs that I admired.”

Check out his “Black Love” playlist below.