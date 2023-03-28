TLC’s T-Boz Gushes Over Chilli’s Relationship With Matthew Lawrence: ‘She Is So Happy’

Matthew Lawrence has T-Boz‘s stamp of approval! The 52-year-old superstar shared her thoughts on her TLC bandmate Chilli‘s relationship with the Brotherly Love actor.

“She is so happy,” T-Boz told People at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (March 27). “Take it from her sister. Trust me — I’ve never seen her like this.”

Chilli agreed, revealing, “I am ecstatic. He’s the best, and she approves.”

Chilli and Lawrence were first photographed together vacationing in Hawaii last summer, but reportedly didn’t get together romantically until just before the holiday season. Their relationship was confirmed to Billboard in January. Chilli and the middle Lawrence brother — whose divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke was finalized last September — spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together according to the singer’s publicist, and the actor met the “Unpretty” singer’s family in Atlanta.

“She’s an amazing person,” Lawrence told E! News of his new love earlier this month. “She’s already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she’s raised him. She’d be an incredible mother again and I’d be incredibly lucky but that’s way in the future.”

The Boy Meets World alum also opened up about the impact his new relationship has had on him, saying, “My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before … She’s a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We’d be much better off.”