TLC & Shaggy to Embark on Hot Summer Nights Tour With Special Guests En Vogue & Sean Kingston: See the Dates

TLC and Shaggy look to warm up the tour circuit with their forthcoming Hot Summer Nights jaunt featuring special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

Slated to kick off June 1 in Alabama, the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour will land in major markets, including New York, Miami, California, Texas and more. TLC has a laundry bag of Billboard Hot 100 hits across the ’90s and ’00s. Their four chart-toppers include “Creep,” “Unpretty,” “Waterfalls,” and “No Scrubs.” Last June, Chilli, and T-Boz performed at the Hollywood Bowl with Boyz II Men and left the crowd enthralled with their string of classics. The crown jewel of the night came when T-Boz introduced their performance of “Unpretty.” “This next song is near and dear to my heart because I wrote it from my heart. My boyfriend then made me feel like I wasn’t good enough. With social media now, the song still rings true today.” Then to applause, she added, “I kicked his a– to the curb.”

As for Shaggy, the dancehall titan has a bevy of Hot 100 classics, including chart-toppers “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me.” In a 2021 interview with Billboard, Shaggy spoke on the importance of emerging dancehall artists breaking through. “I want the new generation to stream better than me because it boosts the genre and gives it a seat at the table. It gives us some sort of presence where corporate wants to f–k with us. It helps the culture with tourism. It’s a big part of our economy. When you beat me, that’s when we’re forced to be reckoned with.”

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets beginning Tuesday (March 14) at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. The general on-sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. See the dates below.

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 2023 TOUR DATES:

DATES INCLUDE FULL LINEUP UNLESS NOTED OTHERWISE (SEE BELOW)

^Not a Live Nation Date | ~Tickets for this show will go onsale at a later date

Thu June 1 – Pelham, Ala. – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Sat June 3 – Miami, Fla. – FPL Solar Amphitheater @ Bayfront Park

Sun June 4 – St. Augustine, Fla. – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wed June 7 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Fri June 9 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

Sat June 10 – Holmdel, N.J. – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun June 11 – Mansfield, Mass. – Xfinity Center

Tue June 13 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Thu June 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri June 16 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat June 17 – Hartford, Conn. – XFINITY Theatre

Wed June 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

Fri June 23 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat June 24 – Noblesville, Ind. – Ruoff Music Center

Sun June 25 – Clarkston, Mich. – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed June 28 – Maryland Heights, Miss. – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri June 30 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Sat July 1 – The Woodlands, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun July 2 – Lake Cowichan, BC – Laketown Shakedown^ (with Shaggy Only )

Mon July 3 – Austin, Texas – Bass Concert Hall^~ (with TLC, Shaggy, & Sean Kingston Only)

Thu July 6 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Granary Live^ (with Shaggy & Sean Kingston Only)

Fri July 7 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat July 8 – Irvine, Calif. – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sun July 9 – Concord, Calif. – Concord Pavilion

Thu July 13 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton EXPO Centre^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)

Fri July 14 – Calgary, AB – Cowboys Music Festival^ (with TLC & Shaggy Only)