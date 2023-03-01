×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Tiwa Savage & Nao Headlining Inaugural ‘Across the Pond’ R&B and Afrobeats Music Festival

Rising African stars Ayra Starr, Elaine and Tyla will also be performing at the festival in Brooklyn, New York.

Savage
Savage photographed on May 5, 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria. Lakin Ogunbanwo

Femme It Forward announced its inaugural R&B and Afrobeats music festival on Wednesday (March 1), which will be headlined by Tiwa Savage and Nao this spring.

The festival will be held at Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 6. Additional performers include Nigerian artist Ayra Starr as well as South African singers Elaine and Tyla, who are some of the most recent female stars coming out of the African continent and therefore the focus of this festival, alongside other women in the R&B, Afrobeats and adjacent genres.

Related

Pheelz

Afrobeats Fresh Picks of the Month: Pheelz, Asake, BNXN & More

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

ayra starr

Elaine

Nao

See latest videos, charts and news

Across the Pond “will shine a spotlight on the talented artists and creatives in these spaces who, too often, are overshadowed by their male counterparts,” according to a press release, and “further Femme It Forward’s mission to celebrate and empower women.”

Related

Elaine

Tems, Elaine & More: Why African R&B/Soul Artists Are Poised ‘To Claim Our Spot…

Through a joint venture with Live Nation Entertainment, Femme It Forward is a female-led music and entertainment company that centers its mission in celebrating, educating and empowering the industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries through multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

See the Across the Pond festival poster below.

across the pond
Courtesy Photo

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad