Tiwa Savage & Nao Headlining Inaugural ‘Across the Pond’ R&B and Afrobeats Music Festival

Femme It Forward announced its inaugural R&B and Afrobeats music festival on Wednesday (March 1), which will be headlined by Tiwa Savage and Nao this spring.

The festival will be held at Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 6. Additional performers include Nigerian artist Ayra Starr as well as South African singers Elaine and Tyla, who are some of the most recent female stars coming out of the African continent and therefore the focus of this festival, alongside other women in the R&B, Afrobeats and adjacent genres.

Across the Pond “will shine a spotlight on the talented artists and creatives in these spaces who, too often, are overshadowed by their male counterparts,” according to a press release, and “further Femme It Forward’s mission to celebrate and empower women.”

Through a joint venture with Live Nation Entertainment, Femme It Forward is a female-led music and entertainment company that centers its mission in celebrating, educating and empowering the industry’s most creative and accomplished female visionaries through multi-format, multi-market consumer experiences.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

See the Across the Pond festival poster below.