Timbaland Teases First Missy Elliott Album In Over 15 Years

Timbaland is letting Missy Elliott‘s fans know that a project is on the way. On Wednesday (Dec. 1), the iconic producer teased an upcoming project from Elliott on Twitter.

“Who ready for that @MissyElliott Timbo album??????” he tweeted, along with several side eye emojis. Elliott didn’t respond to Timbaland’s tweet on her own page, but she did retweet it to her feed to show him support and add credibility.

Elliott kept silent about a forthcoming collaboration, but on Tuesday she posted a video to her Twitter page of her listening to her vocals on “Bite Our Style (Interlude)” from her 1997 debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. “Me & @Timbaland falalalala #757,” she captioned the video.

The “Work It” rapper hasn’t released an album since 2005’s The Cookbook. The album hit the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200, enjoying a total of 18 weeks on the chart and bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart. Elliott made her return to music in recent years with the release of “W.T.F. (Where They From)” with help from Pharrell in 2015 and her Iconology EP in 2019.

In the time since, Elliott has done a variety of features and hopped on the remix for Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Lizzo’s “Tempo” and Bree Runway’s “ATM.” The 50-year-old was honored with the 2,708th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 9. “This is a moment that I shall never forget and all the people who have been on this journey with me, I Thank You,” she tweeted after receiving her star.

Timbaland, meanwhile, brought his production skills to Kanye West’s 2019 album Jesus Is King, and put his stamps on track by Megan Thee Stallion and Ludacris, though he hasn’t produced a full record since Justin Timberlake’s 2013 two-fer The 20/20 Experience.

See Timbaland’s teaser tweet below.