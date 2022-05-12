Tiffany Haddish Teases ‘Fire’ New Song With Snoop Dogg & Lil Wayne

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Looks like Tiffany Haddish may have her eyes on a second Grammy win — and this time with fan favorites Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne.

During her recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Haddish teased an upcoming new music collab with industry veterans Snoop and Wayne titled “Look Like.” Haddish and Snoop previously teamed up for the 2012 film Snoop Dogg Presents: The Bad Girls of Comedy.

Chatting with Clarkson — who also works alongside Snoop, co-hosting NBC’s American Song Contest — Haddish revealed her upcoming music plans. “When I was doing stand-up [comedy], I had been around him,” she explained. “But we really got to know each other when I did Snoop Dogg’s Bad Girls of Comedy for Showtime, which I think is now on Netflix.

“Maybe 15 years ago I did it, and we’ve been friends ever since,” Haddish said. “Ever since, I’m always like, ‘Snoop, we need to do a song, let me get in the music video. Let’s do a song.'” Eventually, Snoop urged the actress to “bring some [music] to the table,” which she did with the theme song for her Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready Netflix comedy series, which premiered in 2019.

Haddish told the audience the new song with Snoop and five-time Grammy winner Lil Wayne “is fire,” which prompted a round of applause.

The Girl’s Trip star won her first Grammy — best comedy album for Black Mitzvah — during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards last year. Snoop has been nominated by the Recording Academy 16 times but has yet to win.

See Haddish chatting with Clarkson about the forthcoming jam below: