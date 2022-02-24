Still Making History: Tiana Major9’s ‘Black Love’ Playlist Featuring Silk Sonic, Muni Long & More

This year, Billboard celebrates Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers, and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

Today (Feb. 24), rising R&B artist Tiana Major9 comes through with her stout playlist featuring R&B stars including Silk Sonic, Lucky Daye, Muni Long, and more. “I put together this playlist of incredible songs that are sure to get you feeling the love! I hope you enjoy and that you mention yourself when you talk about those you love,” she tells Billboard.

Major9 is currently on the road for The Heaux Tales tour headlined by Jazmine Sullivan after a sizzling debut with her At Sixes and Sevens project.