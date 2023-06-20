TheBasement Concert Series Returns for Black Music Month

As Black Music Month marches on, the popular LA event concert series TheBasement Series returns. Beginning on Tuesday (June 20), the third installment will occur at KISS KISS BANG BANG with performances from Hamzaa, Reggie Becton, Ebony Riley, Maiya The Don and Lakeyah. Amazon Music’s R&B/hip-hop brand Rotation presents the event.

“During a time where access is easy, but the story behind the artists is missing. It is important to celebrate and highlight the artists who are “Next Up,” but it is also important to pay homage to what Black music has done for culture and what this month represents,” says TheBasement founder and Warner Records svp of A&R Ericka J. Coulter.

Colter adds, “TheBasement Series was created to bridge the gap and curate unforgettable moments that will continue to live rent-free in your brain. [We’re] reminding you where you saw and heard it first.”

In previous years, TheBasement has been instrumental in championing emerging artists such as Blxst, Lola Brooke, G Herbo and more with its much-talked-about concert series. TheBasement’s Black Music Month event will follow up their previous sold-out show last April, which featured Superstar Pride, Alex Vaughn, and TraeTwoThree, amongst others.

“In honor of Black Music Month, we’re proud to support TheBasement Series, says Tim Himshaw, head of hip-hop and r&b for Amazon Music. The event continues to push the narrative for African American creatives and musicians all around the world.”

