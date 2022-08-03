The Weeknd & Summer Walker Teaming Up for ‘Best Friend’ Remix

The Weeknd confirmed he’s tapped Summer Walker for a remix of “Best Friend,” which will be released this Friday.

The superstar took to Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 3) to commend Walker for what she did on a remix of the record, which was originally featured on his Billboard 200 No. 2 album Dawn FM that he released at the top of the year. “She f—ing CRUSHED it,” he wrote in response to a Weeknd News Twitter account saying the remix was coming this week, while responding to Pop Base, “she carried.”

The R&B songstress replied on her account, saying, “Awww Thanks” with a white heart.

The Weeknd — who is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour, with supporting acts Mike Dean and Kaytranada — has steadily been supporting his fifth studio album by dropping a slew of remixes. Fellow Canadian Kaytranada remixed “Out of Time,” while Dean worked on the remix of “Starry Eyes.” Oneohtrix Point Never, one of Dawn FM‘s executive producers, did the honors with the titular track, and most recently, Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia and Salvatore Ganacci dropped the remix of “How Do I Make You Love Me?” on July 22 — the same day The Weeknd dropped an animated music video for the track.

Walker’s last album, 2021’s Still Over It, earned her a splashy debut atop the Billboard 200 and marked both the first R&B album by a woman to top the albums tally in more than five years and the largest streaming week ever for an R&B album by a woman. Her last release was an extended remix of her SZA-assisted “No Love,” now also featuring Cardi B, back in March.

See The Weeknd and Summer Walker’s sweet exchange on social media below.