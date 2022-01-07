The Weeknd Begins to Escape the Darkness in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

After first teasing his fifth studio album back in August, The Weeknd officially unveiled Dawn FM on Friday (Jan. 7) to kick off 2022.

But that wasn’t the only treat he had for his fans on release day. The star (real name Abel Tesfaye) dropped a music video for his Swedish House Mafia and Max Martin-produced, disco-funk ode to his hedonistic lifestyle, “Sacrifice.”

The Cliqua-directed vignette opens with a confused Abel finding the theoretical light at the end of the tunnel, as the voice of actor Jim Carrey encourages him to “accept your fate with open arms” after being “in the dark for so long” — before he drops back into the darkness, struggling for air on the floor of a club. He gets dragged out by hooded figures, before he’s hooked up to a machine that launches his psychedelic-hued journey to escape.

“I don’t want to sacrifice / For your love, I try / I don’t wanna sacrifice / But I love my timе,” he sings in the upbeat chorus.

Watch the “Sacrifice” music video below, and stream Dawn FM in full here.