‘Out of Time?’ More Like Way Out of Tune: The Weeknd Cringes After Handing His Mic to a Fan

It’s a sweet gesture familiar to any fan who regularly attends concerts: a star hands their microphone to an enthusiastic audience member who is visibly psyched to show off their knowledge of the artist’s songs by crooning a few lines. And, if they’re lucky, that fan might just surprise them by actually killing the vocal.

The Weeknd learned the hard way recently that it doesn’t always go to plan. During a show on the current swing of European After Hours Til Dawn shows, the Canadian singer/actor (who now goes by his birth name, Abel Tesfaye) spotted a woman shouting out the lyrics to his 2022 Dawn FM song “Out of Time.”

As seen in a video posted by HipHopDX, he appeared to reach out to the unseen fan and sang the lyrics of the tune directly to her, crooning, “Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time,” before pushing the mic her way, seemingly expecting the woman to seamlessly add the next line.

What came next clearly shook Abel, though. Instead of charming him with her vocal talents, the woman flat-out caterwauled “out of time” in a shriek so shocking that the singer looked genuinely stunned, closing his eyes momentarily, shaking his head and then grasping her hand as he moved on without making eye contact.

The comments on the video said it all: “LMFAO! He’s never gonna do that again. hahahha,” as well as “she had one chance and blew it lmaoo.”

Tesfaye recently announced an extension of the tour, which will now play stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in November and December after breaking attendance records at London’s Wembley Stadium with attendance of 87,000 for a one-night-only show on Aug. 18.