The Weeknd Communes With the Na’vi in Otherworldly ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’ Video

The Weeknd dropped his otherworldly video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” on Monday (Jan. 16). The dreamy song from the soundtrack to the box office juggernaut Avatar: The Way of Water is spotlighted in the Quentin Deronzier-directed visual featuring a frantic adventure for the film’s signature lanky blue-skinned Na’Vi, who frolic in their lush Pandora home before a raging forest fire forces them to flee to a watery world.

The singer is briefly featured at the beginning of the clip, his profile illuminated by blue light amid flashes of fire and water before the action turns to the lush, bioluminescent jungles of Pandora. We watch as the Na’Vi sprint while fire engulfs their world, frantically running through the embers and flames to the strains of the song’s lush orchestration. The moody underwater shots give a small glimpse of the magical world conjured by director James Cameron in the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 original, the highest-grossing film of all time.

“Nothing is Lost” was written by the Weeknd, with production by Swedish House Mafia and the film’s score composer, Simon Franglen; it plays over the end credits of the movie that is already closing in on global box office receipts nearing $2 billion. The track takes a sonic cue from Gerard McCann’s “Cry Little Sister” from the 1987 cult classic The Lost Boys.

“I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins/ You give me strength/ I would do either way/ Nothing’s lost/ No more pain, just you,” the Weekend sings on the track.

Watch the “Nothing Is Lost” video below.