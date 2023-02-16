×
The Weeknd Drops Official Live ‘Die For You’ Video in HBO Special Preview

The singer is also celebrating his fifth RIAA Diamond certification, for the single "Earned It."

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium "Die For You"
The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium "Die For You" Courtesy Photo

The Weeknd dropped the official live video his single “Die For You” on Thursday morning (Feb. 16) as a preview of the singer’s upcoming (Feb. 25) HBO live special. The clip, filmed at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium in November opens with the packed house screaming as Abel takes the stage backed by a projection of a giant moon.

“I f—in’ love you Los Angeles, thank you so much,” he tells them, strutting across the stage in an all-black ensemble accented by black leather gloves. “This is the last show and I think it’s the best f—in’ show all tour, baby, let’s go!” He then cued up the song’s sensual groove as the arena filled with flashing blue and red lights and he crooned the track’s promise of forever love as a group of dancers cloaked in full-body coverings solemnly walked out to join him on the glowing stage.

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium was taped in L.A. during the first U.S. leg of the singer’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour. A release announcing the video also noted that another one of his huge chart hits, “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey),” has just achieved Diamond Certification from the RIAA, marking his fifth Diamond single; his other Diamond tracks are “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face.” The Weeknd is only the fourth artist to score five or more Diamond certifications joining Bruno Mars (six) and Post Malone and Drake (five).

Watch the “Die For You” live video below.

