The Weeknd’s ‘Double Fantasy’ With Future From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack Is Dropping Soon

The Weeknd announced he’ll release his new track “Double Fantasy,” featuring Future, from The Idol soundtrack this week.

Underneath the single’s artwork, which features The Weeknd snuggled up next to his Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp, the superstar wrote on Instagram, “new song “DOUBLE FANTASY” ft. @future out tomorrow night (pre-save in bio).”

His fellow XO Records co-founder Cash also wrote in his own post that Metro Boomin and Mike Dean produced “Double Fantasy,” which The Weeknd debuted during Metro’s Coachella set April 14. “Temperature rising, bodies united, now that I tried you in my arms/ No need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I’ve seen what’s in your heart,” he sang over Dean’s saxophone and synths. Future didn’t join his performance of “Double Fantasy,” but came out to perform “Low Life” from his 2016 album, EVOL.

Prior to the song’s live debut at the festival, The Weeknd teased “Double Fantasy” last week in a 17-second clip on Instagram that showed him and Dean prepping an orchestral arrangement in the studio. “THE IDOL VOL. 1. coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste),” read the caption. He also played a snippet of it on his Instagram Story, where fans heard Future’s voice and suspected another collaboration between the two.

“Double Fantasy” is far from the first time these two have worked together. They were featured guests on producer Mike WiLL Made-It‘s 2015 single “Drinks on Us,” which also featured Swae Lee. The dynamic duo then came together one-on-one on “Low Life” and, at the end of that same year, The Weeknd tapped Future on “All I Know” from his Starboy LP, which got the deluxe treatment last month following his and Ariana Grande‘s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Die For You” remix. In 2017, the two collaborated on “Comin Out Strong” on Future’s album HNDRXX.

Pre-save “Double Fantasy” here, and check out The Weeknd’s announcement below: