The Weeknd & Future Team Up on ‘Double Fantasy’ Track From ‘The Idol’ Soundtrack: Stream It Now

The Weeknd and Future team up on their latest single “Double Fantasy,” which was released Friday (April 21).

The Weeknd has been teasing “Double Fantasy,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for his upcoming HBO series The Idol, on Instagram over the last week. Last Friday, he performed it for the first time during Metro Boomin‘s Coachella set. “Temperature rising, bodies united, now that I tried you in my arms. No need to fight it, no need to hide it, now that I’ve seen what’s in your heart,” The Weeknd sang during the festival. Even though Future didn’t join him on stage for the song’s live debut, the two performed “Low Life” from Future’s 2016 album EVOL. Metro and Mike Dean co-produced “Double Fantasy.”

The song marks The Weeknd and Future’s fifth collaboration after the two first came together as featured artists on producer Mike WiLL Made-It‘s 2015 single “Drinks on Us,” which also featured Swae Lee. In 2016, the dynamic duo came together one-on-one on “Low Life,” and at the end of that same year, The Weeknd tapped Future on “All I Know” from his Starboy LP, which got the deluxe treatment last month following his and Ariana Grande‘s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Die For You” remix. In 2017, the two collaborated on “Comin Out Strong” on Future’s album HNDRXX.

The “Double Fantasy” cover art shows The Weeknd as his Idol character Tedros, a leader of a modern-day cult and the love interest of rising pop star Jocelyn, who’s played by Lily-Rose Depp (also featured on the single’s artwork). The latest teaser trailer for The Idol revealed the show will premiere on HBO on June 4. The long-awaited drama series has also been selected by Cannes Film Festival as one of four Out of Competition Selections.

Listen to “Double Fantasy” below.