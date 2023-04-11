Are The Weeknd & Future Collaborating Again? Here’s Why Fans Think So

Sounds like The Weeknd and Future might be reuniting on a track sometime soon. The former went on Instagram Live Monday night (April 10) to tease what he and super-producer Mike Dean have been cooking up in the studio, and fans heard an unexpected, but all-too-familiar voice in one of the songs.

The “Wait For U” MC can be heard rapping over a slinky, synth-powered track that The Weeknd effortlessly glides on at the end of this screen-recorded clip, and viewers were freaking out in the comments section.

This wouldn’t mark the first time The Weeknd and Future worked together. The two first came together as guests on producer Mike WiLL Made-It‘s 2015 single “Drinks on Us,” which also featured Swae Lee. The dynamic duo came together one-on-one on “Low Life” from Future’s 2016 album, EVOL. At the end of that same year, The Weeknd tapped Future on “All I Know” from his Starboy LP, which got the deluxe treatment last month following his and Ariana Grande‘s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Die For You” remix. In 2017, the two collaborated on “Comin Out Strong” on Future’s album HNDRXX.

But that’s not the only thing The Weeknd teased from the studio Monday night. He posted a blurry picture of Dean playing synths in the back on Instagram Story with a desert emoji followed by a question mark. Fans presume the superstar will make an appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival (which starts this weekend) after his and Swedish House Mafia‘s co-headlining set last year. “You guys said, ‘See you at the desert’ on Live. Exposed! I got exposed!” he joked.