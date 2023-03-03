The Weeknd Drops First Live Album, ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’

If you missed The Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour now’s your chance to catch up. The singer dropped his first-ever live album on Friday (March 3), Live at SoFi Stadium, a 31-track collection chronicling his two-night stand at the Los Angeles venue in Nov. 2022.

As you might expect, the career-overview track list features some of Abel’s most beloved hits, including “Wicked Games,” “Kiss Land,” ” Starboy,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Save Your Tears,” “Die For You” and “Blinding Lights,” among others. The set is executive produced by The Weeknd and Mike Dean and is a companion to his recent HBO special Live at SoFi Stadium.

Among the other songs on the album are “Crew Love,” “Heartless,” “Party Monster,” “Faith,” “Out of Time,” “I Feel It Coming” and “Oh Nah,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

The album comes at the top of what is shaping up to be a busy year for Weeknd, who is slated to make his series debut in the as-yet-unscheduled HBO series The Idol, and topline his first feature film, which he is also co-writing and co-executive producing alongside director Trey Edward Shults (It Comes At Night); Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega will co-star and also executive produce.

As if that wasn’t enough, Weeknd and Ariana Grande were back in our ears last week with the remix of their 2016 hit single “Die For You,” marking the dynamic duo’s fourth collaboration, following up 2021’s remix of “Save Your Tears,” as well as his feature on her 2014 single “Love Me Harder” and “Off the Table” from Ari’s most recent album, 2020’s Positions.

Listen to Live at SoFi Stadium below.