The Weeknd Drops ‘Echoes of Silence’ Video to Celebrate Mixtape’s 10th Anniversary: Watch

The Weeknd unveiled the futuristic new music video for his 2011 track “Echoes of Silence” on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

Created by artist Hajime Sorayama, the visual tells the story of two robots in a dystopian future. “You knew that talking dirty to me on the phone would get me here/ ‘Cause we both wanted to do this but I could tell that you were scared/ ‘Cause you thought there was more to us but you knew how this would end/ It’s gonna end how you expected, girl, you’re such a masochist and I ask why/ And you reply/ I like the thrill/ Nothing’s gonna make me feel this real/ So baby don’t go home/ I don’t wanna spend tonight alone,” the artist born Abel Tesfaye croons over muted piano in the clip.

The song was originally released on Dec. 21, 2011, as the title track off The Weeknd’s third mixtape. “Here it is,” he shared on Instagram. “For the 10th anniversary of ‘Echoes of Silence’ the legend @hajimesorayamaofficial brought his robots to life for the first time using my song as the official score (full video out now) here’s a gift for the OG fans. happy holidays to all of XO… the next time i see you… will be at dawn.”

On Dec. 14, Billboard placed the recent cover star at No. 5 on our list of the Greatest Pop Stars of 2021 in the wake of his monstrous hit “Blinding Lights” becoming the new top Billboard Hot 100 song of all time.

The Weeknd’s hotly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s After Hours is expected some time next year. Watch the music video for “Echoes of Silence” below.