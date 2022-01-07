The Weeknd Unveils ‘Dawn FM’: Stream It Now

The dawn has officially arrived.

After first teasing his fifth studio album back in August, Dawn FM dropped just after midnight on Friday (Jan. 7) to kick off the new year.

The 16-song set kicks off with the title track, followed by “Gasoline,” “How Do I Make You Love Me?,” the single “Take My Breath,” “Sacrifice,” “A Tale” and “Out of Time.”

tune in to Dawn FM… tonight 📡 pic.twitter.com/UqUi6O0nL7 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 6, 2022

Dawn FM also features collaborations with Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never and actor Jim Carrey, who praised the project after the teaser dropped Jan. 3. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” Carrey tweeted.

The new album serves as a follow-up to After Hours, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March 2020. Its single, “Blinding Lights” became Billboard‘s Greatest Songs of All Time Hot 100 chart topper, and earned a record-breaking most weeks as a top five hit (43 weeks), a top ten hit (57 weeks) and a top 40 hit (86 weeks). It also surpasses Chubby Checker’s 1960s classic “The Twist” as the all-time number one song, spending 90 weeks on the Hot 100 Chart.

Stream The Weeknd’s Dawn FM in full below.