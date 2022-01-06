×
The Weeknd Says Not Having Physical ‘Dawn FM’ Albums Available ‘Doesn’t Matter’ to Him

For The Weeknd, his upcoming album Dawn FM is all about the music.

The Weeknd
The Weeknd poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California Rich Fury/GI for dcp

The star shared his thoughts on a since-deleted tweet on Thursday (Jan. 6), which originally read, “No physical copies (vinyls, CDs, cassettes) for @theweeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ will be available in store during release week. Furthermore, no physical copies will be shipped the first week. This will obviously impact first week figures.”

“this doesn’t matter to me,” the singer (real name Abel Tesfaye) replied. “what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times.”

The Weeknd’s fifth full-length album Dawn FM is due out on Friday (Jan. 7), and serves as a follow-up to After Hours, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in March 2020. It is slated to feature collaborations with Quincy JonesTyler, the CreatorLil WayneOneohtrix Point Never and, improbably, actor Jim Carrey, who praised the project after the teaser dropped Jan. 3. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” Carrey tweeted. At press time, it was unclear what Carrey’s role is on the collection.

Check out the full 16-song track list here, and the Dawn FM teaser below.

