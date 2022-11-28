The Weeknd Announces 2023 Leg of After Hours Til Dawn International Stadium Tour

The Weeknd announced the dates for the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour on Monday morning (Nov. 28). The run of shows is slated to kick off at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK on June 10 with support from Kaytranada and Mike Dean and then move on to Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland before wrapping in Estonia on August 12.

The gigs will then pick up again on Sept. 29 with a show at Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City, before moving on to Colombia, Brazil, Argentina and Chile. Tickets for the European dates go on sale on Friday (Dec. 2) at noon local time, with fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 After Hours arena tour in Europe eligible to register for presale access to the 2023 dates here.

On the final night of the North American leg of the tour in Los Angeles, the singer presented a check for $5 million to the United Nations World Food Programme, which used funds raised from those dates through sales of an exclusive t-shirt, with the Weeknd offering up $500,000 personally, withe his corporate partners, venues and the World Food Program USA board of directors and supporters and tour sponsor Binance stepping up to contribute another $2 million to the fund. The first grant of $2 million will provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to the most food-insecure regions of Ethiopia.

“We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd’s steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners,” said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA president and CEO in a statement. “Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future.”

Check out the dates for the Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn 2023 stadium tour below:

June 10 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 14 – Horsens, Denmark @ Nordstern Arena

June 17 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

June 20 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena

June 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijiff ArenA

June 28 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 2 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volksparkstadion

July 4 – Dusseldorf, Germany @ Merkur Spiel Arena

July 7 – London, UK @ London Stadium

July 11 – Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium

July 14 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 – Madrid, Spain @ Cívitas Metropolitano

July 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 22 – Nice, France @ Allianz Riviera

July 26 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo La Maura

July 29 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

Aug 1 – Bordeaux, France @ Matmut Atlantique

Aug 4 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug 6 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

Aug 9 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug 12 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

Sep 29 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Oct 4 – Bogotá, Colombia @ Estadio El Campín

Oct 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

Oct 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Oct 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Hipódromo de San Isidro

Oct 15 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida