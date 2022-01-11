The Roots, Gregory Porter & More Slated for 2022 Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

The Roots, Gregory Porter and Tower of Power are among the acts that will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival.

Celebrating its 42nd year, the two-day event — formerly the Playboy Jazz Festival — will take place June 25-26 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Additional performers slated to appear include Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Femi Kuti, Cory Wong, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, José James, Gerald Clayton, Azar Lawrence and Gordon Goodwin.

The festival’s full lineup will be announced on Feb. 15 along with the Hollywood Bowl’s complete summer 2022 season. Single-day festival tickets will go on sale the same date; two-day packages are currently available at hollywoodbowl.com.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival is produced by the Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil) in association with FestivalWest, Inc.