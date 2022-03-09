An NFT Collection for The Notorious B.I.G. Is Coming

Web3 company OneOf announced on Wednesday (March 9) that they’re partnering with the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. to release a collection of NFTs in honor of the late rapper.

The digital blockchains will mark the twenty-fifth anniversary of Biggie’s tragic death from a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, as well as the release of his posthumous sophomore album Life After Death two weeks later.

While a release date has yet to be announced, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will be donated directly to The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation — the philanthropic organization established in memory of the hip-hop superstar.

“We are excited about our partnership with OneOf and their expertise to memorialize my son Christopher with this first official NFT drop to give his fans an opportunity to participate in and honor their love of him and his music,” said Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace, in a statement.

OneOf chief operating officer and co-founder Josh James added: “We’re honored to work with The Christopher Wallace Estate to celebrate the incredible legacy of Biggie Smalls. Using NFT technology, Biggie’s legacy and his outsized impact on music and culture will be forever cemented on blockchain, to be honored and shared with fans around the world and for generations to come.”

Fans can register for updates and alerts regarding the NFT drop on OneOf’s official website here.

Back in 2020, the famed crown worn by The Notorious B.I.G. in the final photoshoot of his career was auctioned off in Sotheby’s first-ever hip-hop auction. Biggie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Check out OneOf’s official announcement of its Notorious B.I.G. collection below.