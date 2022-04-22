The Kid Laroi Explores Messy Breakups on ‘A Thousand Miles’: Stream It Now

The Kid Laroi is a thousand miles from where he started. Actually, the distance is considerably further.

The Sydney-raised, Los Angeles-based singer and rapper dominated 2021 like few other newcomers, a reality that earned him a Grammy nomination for new artist, (a category ultimately won by Olivia Rodrigo).

Along the way, the Kid led the Billboard Hot 100 for seven nonconsecutive weeks with “Stay,” his collaboration with Justin Bieber; ruled the Billboard 200 with his evolving F*ck Love mixtape, and busted records.

He’s still a teen, but, today (April 22), the Kid grows up just a little more with “A Thousand Miles,” his first new release of 2022.

On it, the Aussie artist (real name Charlton Howard) explores the complications that come with relationships and messy breakups. He sings: “You should let it go, you’re bettеr off alone/ ‘Cause I’m about to f— it up with you/ I know that look on your face/ You’re comin’ my way, tomorrow, we’ll say goodbye.”

Laroi has teased the song over several months, most recently with a viral TikTok taking aim at former manager Scooter Braun, which featured featured photos of the SB Projects exec accompanied with the comments, “last mistake.” Braun’s response, “Don’t believe everything you see.”

The proud Kamilaroi man can add to his growing collection of silverware at the APRA Awards next month in Melbourne, for which he has a leading four noms.

Stream “A Thousand Miles” below.