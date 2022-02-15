The Game Thinks He Should’ve Performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Game took to social media to suggest that he should’ve been included in Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The rapper shared a post by fellow artist KINGTRELL that read: “FYI: @losangelesconfidential [The Game’s Instagram handle] should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it.” Game added on his IG story, “Sh– brazy fr.” (See his post below.)

Considering the hip-hop artist’s Compton, Calif., roots and his Dr. Dre mentorship, his inclusion could’ve made sense in Dre’s West Coast hip-hop showcase. Instead, the pioneering MC/producer was joined by four other collaborators — Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar — plus surprise guest 50 Cent.

In addition to his work with Dre, The Game has collaborated with Snoop in the past too, on the 2016 album cut “Don’t Trip,” which also featured Ice Cube and will.i.am; 2006’s “Gangbangin’ 101”; 2022’s “Jerseys in the Rafters.” He linked up with Eminem on 2005’s “We Ain’t.”

Instead of the halftime show, it appears the Born 2 Rap MC threw his own rager of a Super Bowl party, streaming the game on a massive outdoor screen.

Most recently, The Game teamed up with Kanye West for the Pete Davidson-bashing new single “Eazy,” which drew the ire of PETA for its use of a skinned monkey as its controversial artwork.