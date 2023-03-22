Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Attack in Gym Sauna in Florida

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was reportedly hospitalized on Tuesday (March 21) after an alleged attack inside a South Florida gym. According to WPTV, an attorney for the 26-year-old “Stoopid” MC born Daniel Hernandez said he was beaten up in a gym sauna by “three or four thugs.”

Lawyer Lance Lazzaro told the station that Hernandez suffered cuts to his face and bruises in the incident. “Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled,” Lazzaro said. “Police in South Florida were called and he [Hernandez] was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

At press time it was unclear what injuries Hernandez sustained and if he was still hospitalized. TMZ posted video of the alleged attack, in which an unidentified man can be seen punching and kicking Hernandez as the rapper struggles to evade the blows on the floor of what looks like a bathroom. Lazzaro told TMZ several men began attacking Hernandez — who did not have any security with him — without warning, with police and EMS responding to the scene before transporting the rapper to an undisclosed hospital.

The site posted pictures of Hernandez’s swollen, bloodied face and reported that he also suffered injuries to his back, ribs and jaw. At press time Lazarro could not be reached for comment on the incident. In the video, a bald man can be heard saying, “take a picture, I’m gonna be famous now,” as he grabs Hernandez by the hair while another man kicks him.

The unidentified person filming the video assures Hernandez “I’m a fan, homie,” as the rapper, his face dripping blood, exits the bathroom saying, “ya’ll jumped me, man.”

Speaking to TMZ, Lazarro said he is working on getting his client some protection given the rapper’s legal history; Hernandez was granted early release from federal prison in April 2020 following his arrest and sentencing to two years behind bars a year earlier on 9 charges, including drug trafficking, racketeering and firearms offenses tied to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods street gang. The rapper’s sentence was shortened after he cooperated with the feds in their cases against his former associates.