Taraji P. Henson & Cardi B Dish the Dirt on Offset’s Rumored Affair in ‘Jealousy’ Teaser

Offset's new track featuring his wife Cardi B will arrive in full on Friday (July 28).

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset attend Balenciaga on July 05, 2023 in Paris, France. Julien Lienard/Getty Images For Balenciaga

Offset and Cardi B are reclaiming the narrative surrounding their relationship in their upcoming collaboration, “Jealousy,” and the two enlisted Taraji P. Henson for a hilarious promotional teaser shared on Thursday (July 27).

In the one-minute clip, Cardi dials up the Girls Trip star, claiming that a women is once again alleging that Offset cheated on his Grammy-winning wife. “That stank h– b—,” Henson replies. “She’s thirsty.”

Cardi then replies, “Since he [cheated] before, whether he did it or not, people are going to believe it. That’s why I want to bag this n—-. Even though it’s in the past, you should have never done it in the first place. That’s why we’re always in this motherf—ing predicament.”

When Henson asks if Cardi’s going to leave Offset, the “I Like It” rapper replies, “I love him but, b—-, I’m tired of his s—.” Offset then comes banging on Cardi’s door to talk out their issues.

Excluding their collaborations through Migos, “Jealousy” will mark the sixth time Offset and Cardi B appear on the same song as soloists. The husband-wife duo first collaborated on the remix of Cardi’s “Lick,” back in 2017. Since then, their string of collaborations have included “Um Yea,” “Who Want the Smoke?” (with Lil Yachty) and the Grammy-nominated “Clout.”

Watch the teaser below before “Jealousy” arrives in full on Friday (July 28).

