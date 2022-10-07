Takeoff & Quavo Release ‘Only Built for Infinity Links’ Album: Stream It Now

Quavo and Takeoff’s collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links, has arrived. The project, released via Quality Control Music/Motown Records, came after four singles — “Hotel Lobby,” “Big Stunna” with Birdman, “Us Vs. Them” with Gucci Mane and, most recently, “Nothing Changed.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Quavo TakeOff See latest videos, charts and news

Outside of its singles, the 18-track offering also features Summer Walker, Young Thug, Gunna, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mustard.

The title is inspired by Raekwon’s solo 1995 debut, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, and even received the official stamp of approval from the Wu-Tang legend, Takeoff told Complex. The uncle-nephew duo — also billed as Unc and Phew — worked on the project for two years and modeled elements of the cover art on iconic rap pairs Kanye West and Jay-Z circa Watch the Throne and Outkast, while the title itself speaks to their own unbreakable bond and possibly rumors earlier this year of the Migos breaking up.

Suspicions began brewing after Cardi B and her husband Offset unfollowed his Migos bandmates, and in August, a bitter lawsuit ensued between Offset and Quality Control Music over ownership of his solo music. Although neither of the three have confirmed an official breakup, there’s a clear hiatus with Offset doing his solo thing, releasing singles like “Code” and “54321,” while cousin Takeoff and uncle Quavo have branched off on their own for this new chapter.

In celebration of the release, Quavo and Takeoff held a massive listening party in Atlanta on Tuesday and took The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage on Thursday night.

Stream Only Built for Infinity Links below.