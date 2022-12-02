Suspect Arrested & Charged for Takeoff Murder

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced during a news conference on Friday (Dec. 2) that a man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the Nov. 1 killing of Migos rapper Takeoff.

33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, on Thursday (Nov. 1), and charged with murder, while another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was arrested and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

BOOKING PHOTO: Cameron Joshua, 22, charged with felony possession of a weapon.



2/2 pic.twitter.com/lsN0NBv9nj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

Takeoff (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed Nov. 1 during a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with his uncle, Quavo. The musician was killed by “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a report from the Harris County coroner’s office.

Houston PD’s Sgt. Michael Burrow said during the news conference that Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” of the argument at the party that led to the shooting. “The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting,” he explained.

Burrow continued, “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

