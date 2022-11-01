×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Houston PD Is Seeking Information From Witnesses Following Takeoff’s Murder

Houston's police chief, mayor and investigation committee held a press conference to give an update on what they know so far.

Takeoff Migos
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored By Sprite during BET Experience at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles. Michael Kovac/GI for BET

Just hours after Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed early Tuesday morning (Nov. 1) in Houston, Texas, the city’s police chief, mayor and investigation committee held a press conference to give an update on what they know so far.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Migos

TakeOff

See latest videos, charts and news

Chief Troy Finner explained that much of the situation is currently under investigation, and that all they know at press time is that the late rapper (born Kirshnik Khari Ball) — who was one third of the Migos trio alongside his uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset — was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with Quavo around 2:35 a.m. when investigators say shots rang out during an afterparty attended by around 40 people. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other victims — a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female — checked themselves into a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Related

HAIM

Haim Gear Up for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour With Adorable Group Photo: 'Who's Ready?'

However, many of those in attendance fled the scene, prompting Finner to urge witnesses to come forward with any information to help authorities solve the case. “Anyone who has information on the shooter, let us bring justice to this family,” Mayor Sylvester Turner added during the conference. “We will solve this case. We will find the shooter.”

Finner added, “Someone knows exactly who it was and I feel confident in it.”

During the press conference, Turner also urged young people to stop killing each other through senseless violence, and to keep families in their minds before pulling the trigger. Watch the press briefing in its entirety below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad