Takeoff’s Brother, YRN Lingo, Pays Tribute in Emotional Post: ‘I’ll Carry Your Name Until the Day I Die’

Late Migos member Takeoff‘s brother, rapper YRN Lingo, paid loving tribute to his fallen sibling on Monday (Nov. 28) in a lengthy Instagram post in which he looked back on the huge impact Take (born Kirsnick Khari Ball), 28, had on his life.

“Dear Take, I don’t know where to begin, I honestly still can’t believe it,” Lingo wrote in the multi-page post that featured family photos of the brothers with their mom through the years and a final slide of them as adults. “My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn’t need anything you always gave me something.”

Lingo recalled a time when they were children when Takeoff came into his room and promised that when he made it as a rapper, “‘you can ask me for anything. I mean anything.'” But, in the wake of Takeoff’s killing in an as-yet-unsolved Dec. 1 shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Lingo said now he has to adjust to life without his older sibling.

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know what can’t happen,” he wrote. “It’a a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you.”

Lingo promised to “carry” Takeoff’s name for the rest of his life, calling himself the pupil to Take’s teacher. “You thought [sic] me things and brought me places that [a] majority of the people can say they never seen or heard, level-headed, nothing ever got to you unless it had to do with family or money,” he wrote. “You always stayed in your lane and never bothered anyone. Quiet, but very well-spoken and a real HUMBLE GIANT.”

Calling his brother one of God’s “purest angels,” Lingo said he’s still trying to wrap his head around the killing, asking his big brother to help guide him through this “hell on earth, ’cause it’s going to be hard, super hard without you bro,” he said, listing the little things he’ll miss, including rolling one up and watching a movie and Takeoff’s sage counsel to pay attention to the details.

“I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and put my faith in God,” he wrote. “I will see you again one day in heaven brother along with my great grandma. I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts.”

