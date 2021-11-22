Watch T-Pain & Usher Squash Their Auto-Tune Feud: ‘I Love You, Bro’

T-Pain and Usher have laid their beef to rest, reuniting Sunday to put the long-simmering feud over Auto-Tune behind them.

The pair’s falling-out first became public earlier this year when T-Pain revealed while filming the Netflix docuseries This Is Pop that Usher’s criticism of his signature use of Auto-Tune had sent him into a depression back in 2013. “He was, like, ‘Man, I want to tell you something, man.’ He was like, ‘Man, you kind of f—ed up music,'” he recalled, adding, “I didn’t understand. Usher was my friend.”

However, it seems the hurt feelings are water under the bridge. Onstage at an event in Atlanta for Dave Chappelle’s latest documentary, the two musicians managed to hug it out.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news T-Pain Usher See latest videos, charts and news

“I love you, bro,” T-Pain said in a moment captured on social media. “I’m telling you, we ain’t going through nothing, bro. We ain’t going through a goddamn thing. It’s all love. In times when we’re divided the most, we need to be together the most. I love you, bro. I’m never not gonna love you, bro, trust me. My dawg.”

Usher also opened up about inadvertently hurting T-Pain’s feelings in the cover story for Billboard‘s August Hip-Hop/R&B Power Players issue. “I’m happy that T-Pain said something,” he said at the time. “I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person. Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation. But we’ve spoken since and we’re good.”

Watch Usher and T-Pain’s public makeup below.