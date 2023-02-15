T-Pain Announces Covers Album Featuring Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton and Black Sabbath Songs

After several requests to give more cover tracks a spin, T-Pain is listening to his fans. On Wednesday (Feb. 15), the “Buy U a Drank” rapper announced that he is gearing up to release a non-Auto-Tuned album that will feature a series of cover songs intended to give his vocals a real chance to shine.

The album, titled On Top of the Covers, will see The Masked Singer season one winner giving the world his own renditions of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” (with a feature from NandoSTL) and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

T-Pain first teased the release of the project on Tuesday (Feb. 14) via Twitter. A fan of the rapper tweeted, “Anything that T-Pain covers or remixes is always so hard.” The Billboard Hot 100 hitmaker replied, “Buckle up because I got an announcement coming tomorrow.” He reposted the tweet exchange to his Instagram, adding a message to his followers to “Stay tuned.” A fan in the comments hilariously guessed, “T-Sinatra or Frank Pain,” which ended up being accurate.

On Top of the Covers will be released on March 17. To support the album release, the rapper also shared that he will be performing two back-to-back concerts in Los Angeles at the Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood on March 17-18. On Top of the Covers marks the rapper’s first album release since 2019’s 1UP.