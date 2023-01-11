SZA’s Unleashes Brutal ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video: Watch

It’s fair to say SZA’s “Kill Bill” has been killing it.

Lifted from the R&B star’s long-awaited sophomore album SOS, “Kill Bill” this week soars to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

The fictitious murder-confession song marks her first leader on the list, and completes a rare chart double; SOS has lorded over the Billboard 200 for the past four weeks.

On the other side of the Atlantic, “Kill Bill” is a top 5 hit.

As “Kill Bill” takes out the opposition on sales charts, a bloody new music video should give it extra firepower.

Directed by Christian Breslauer, the cinematic clip pays homage to Quentin Tarantino’s revenge film of the same name, and features a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who played the kick-ass character Vernita Green opposite Uma Thurman’s Bride.

The result is a high-octane, high-caliber action fest — with splashes of anime, fantasy and flesh.

The New Jersey–born singer-songwriter is fan of Tarantino and his blood-and-guts work.

“I love Vivica A. Fox’s character. I love Lucy Liu’s character. I even love Bill because he’s super complex,” she tells EW of the original 2000s films.

“I feel like he doesn’t understand why he did what he did. He’s void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn’t stand her to be with anyone else. That was really complex and cool to me. It’s a love story. I just watched it again for inspiration for the music video that we’re gonna shoot for ‘Kill Bill.'”

Watch the music video below.