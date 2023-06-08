SZA Teases Unreleased Song With Gorgeous Mirror Selfie

SZA had fans buzzing on Thursday (June 8) when she took to Instagram Stories to tease what seems to be a new song.

The short clip featured the superstar taking a mirror selfie, in which she’s seen rocking a green two-piece set, complete with a series of gold necklaces and her big loose curls. In the background, SZA’s soothing vocals are heard singing over a shimmering melody. Catch it on her Instagram Stories before they disappear here.

The singer unveiled her long-awaited sophomore album, S.O.S., back in December, and it immediately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, her first chart-topper. With more than 400 million streams in the U.S. during release week, S.O.S. became the second-largest streaming week for a female artist and third-largest of 2022 among all albums.

The album enjoyed a non-consecutive 10-week run atop the Billboard 200, and in the middle of that stretch, she kicked off the aptly titled SOS Tour, in which SZA took over arenas across the country. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the SOS Tour grossed $34.5 million and sold 238,000 tickets.

The star previously discussed with Elle how she makes her own decisions when it comes to her life and her music, and why she never focuses on being popular. “I try not to care too much because I really had some deep disappointments when I would just be so invested. But I can’t invest because none of it is real. Even if I win a bunch of Grammys, that s— doesn’t matter. It would be so cool,” she says. “But also I would not be surprised at all if I didn’t win any [more]. Because that’s just how s— goes. But that’s why the tour matters to me. ‘Cause it’s like, No, we packed out these stadiums all over the country and that was real. That’s why I can’t let up, because at the end of the day it was like, yeah, [whatever haters say] is good and well, but just make sure you add, we have sold-out dates in all arenas. Make sure you tell them that we sold out the Forum twice and we could have done it four times. Make sure you tell them that I was in the air, and that my mic was on.”