SZA Teases New Music in NSFW ‘PSA’ Trailer: Watch

SZA has a public service announcement to share: Get ready for even more new music. Less than two weeks after she released her new single “Shirt,” the R&B star has now dropped a stunning NSFW teaser trailer for a project titled “PSA.”

Explore Explore SZA See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the video, uploaded to her official YouTube channel Tuesday evening (Nov. 8), SZA poses in a brown bikini, while crouching in a ring of neon green flames. Other snippets filmed on a beach in the pitch-black night cut in and out, showing what looks to be the “Kiss Me More” artist pouring a luminous blue liquid onto her bare body from a plastic bottle.

“I always knew things would be just fine, I always knew it’d get worse with time,” she sings over twinkling piano and gorgeous stacks of vocal harmony. “You should go cry about it, not trying to fight about it.”

After the one-and-a-half-minute long video cuts to black, a quick snippet of morse code flashes by: three dots, three dashes and three more dots, translating to “S.O.S.”

The “Good Days” musician also posted the teaser to her Instagram Tuesday, which just so happened to be her 33rd birthday. “Happy birthday to me,” she captioned the video. “Clock starts now.”

As mentioned above, SZA’s teaser follows the Oct. 28 release of “Shirt,” her first proper piece of new music since the seven previously unreleased tracks she dropped in the summer as part of her Ctrl five-year anniversary deluxe package. Before that came 2021 single “I Hate U,” which reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the same day as the song’s release, the Grammy winner also dropped a “Shirt” music video featuring Judas and the Black Messiah star LaKeith Stanfield. A few days before that, she revealed that her long-awaited sophomore album is coming “any day” now, and will include a selection of a hundred or so songs she’s recorded in the half decade since she released her debut LP.

Watch SZA’s new “PSA” teaser video above.