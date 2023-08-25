×
SZA Snuggles With Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco & More in New ‘Snooze’ Video

Beef actor Young Mazino and Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain are also featured in the cozy video.

SZA "Snooze"
SZA "Snooze" Courtesy Photo

SZA rounded up some of the hottest male stars for her new music video for “Snooze” released on Friday (Aug. 25).

In the sultry Bradley J. Calder and SZA-directed clip, the superstar lays in the grass, rolls a joint in bed, plays video games and more with co-stars Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Beef actor Young Mazino and Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain.

“Snooze,” which was featured on SZA’s groundbreaking sophomore album, S.O.S., notched the singer her second No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart as “Snooze” topped the list dated July 1. “Snooze” likewise is SZA’s second career champ on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay. She first led with the two-week No. 1 “Shirt” in February.

Upon its release back in December, S.O.S. immediately debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, her first chart-topper. With more than 400 million streams in the U.S. during release week, S.O.S. became the second-largest streaming week for a female artist and third-largest of 2022 among all albums.

The album enjoyed a non-consecutive 10-week run atop the Billboard 200, and in the middle of that stretch, she kicked off the aptly titled SOS Tour, in which SZA took over arenas across the country. According to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore, the SOS Tour grossed $34.5 million and sold 238,000 tickets.

Watch the “Snooze” music video below.

