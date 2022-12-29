SZA Teases Vengeful ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video: ‘It’s What Y’all Deserve’

SZA dropped a teaser on Thursday (Dec. 29) for the upcoming visual for her new single “Kill Bill.”

In the 20-second clip, the R&B star appears to suit up for revenge, zipping up a red-and-black moto jacket, sheathing a katana and jetting off on a motorcycle before “SZA…Kill Bill…A film by Christian Breslauer” flashes across the screen in bold, red lettering.

After promising the full-length music video is “coming soon,” the teaser ends with a ferocious tag, in which SZA twirls around to decapitate a fighting dummy with her sword. “It’s what y’all deserve,” she tweeted alongside the video using a saluting emoji, SOS sign and white heart.

“Kill Bill” instantly became a fan favorite when the recent Billboard cover star released her long-awaited sophomore album S.O.S in early December and eventually reached No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart (dated Dec. 24). On the murderous psychedelic-tinged bop, she admits, “I might/ I might kill my ex, not the best idea/ His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?/ I might kill my ex, I still love him though/ Rather be in jail than alone.”

The 23-track studio set also contains singles “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “Shirt” and “Nobody Gets Me” as well as collaborations with the likes of Don Toliver (“Used”), Phoebe Bridgers (“Ghost in the Machine“), Open Arms (“Travis Scott”) and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard (closer “Forgiveless”). Upon its unveiling, S.O.S bowed atop the Billboard 200, becoming the very first No. 1 album of SZA’s career.

Watch SZA’s teaser for “Kill Bill” below.