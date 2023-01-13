SZA Drops Four-Track ‘Kill Bill’ Bundle

SZA has quadrupled down on the success of her hit “Kill Bill.” On Friday (Jan. 13), the singer dropped a four-track “Kill Bill” bundle featuring the original song, as well as a sped-up version, instrumental and vocal takes. The track from the singer’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album SOS leapt to No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart this week, marking her first chart-topper on the list.

Explore Explore SZA See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Kill Bill” raced to No. 1 from No. 11, surpassing its prior No. 5 high set upon its debut three weeks earlier. The song marks the first No. 1 for the St. Louis-born, New Jersey-raised singer-songwriter, among three top 10s.

The quad-song release came just days after SZA dropped the blood-drenched video for the fictitious murder-confession song directed by Christian Breslauer. The cinematic clip pays homage to Quentin Tarantino’s early aughts revenge film of the same name, and features a cameo from Vivica A. Fox, who played the kick-ass character Vernita Green opposite Uma Thurman’s sword-wielding Bride. The high-octane mini action movie blends anime, fantasy and buckets of blood.

“I love Vivica A. Fox’s character. I love Lucy Liu’s character. I even love Bill because he’s super complex,” SZA told EW of the original 2003-2004 films. “I feel like he doesn’t understand why he did what he did. He’s void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn’t stand her to be with anyone else. That was really complex and cool to me. It’s a love story. I just watched it again for inspiration for the music video that we’re gonna shoot for ‘Kill Bill.’”

Listen to the alternate versions below.