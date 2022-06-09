SZA Celebrates 5 Years of ‘Ctrl’ With Deluxe Edition Featuring 7 Unreleased Tracks: Listen

SZA is celebrating the fifth anniversary of her debut album, Ctrl. On Thursday (June 9), the singer surprised dropped the deluxe edition of the critically acclaimed album, which features seven additional tracks.

The previously unreleased songs are an alternative version of single “Love Galore,” “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Awkward,” “Jodie” and the lead track from the deluxe release, “Tread Carefully.”

SZA first teased the release of unreleased tracks from the 2017 album via Twitter on June 6. “Unreleased songs from 2017 to celebrate 5…me thinks,” she wrote at the time. The singer later added in a follow0up tweet that all seven were “made in 2014-2016 /17… not new lol to be absolutely clear.”

Following the release of the deluxe edition of Ctrl, SZA thanked fans wjp have been supporting her and the album up. “This is JUST a gift for camp ctrl. Nothing more nothing less. if u family you get it. 5 yrs is a long time,” she tweeted. “Thank you for changing my life I love you. Happy anniversary #HAPPYCTRLANNIVERSARY.”

Ctrl was released on June 9, 2017, via Top Dawg Entertainment and RCA Records. The album has spent a total of 260 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 3. On the Top R&B Albums chart, it peaked in the No. 1 position for two weeks and stayed on the chart for 259 weeks. “Love Galore,” the second single from the album and featuring Travis Scott, peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100. “The Weekend” and “Broken Clocks” peaked at Nos. 29 and 82 on the chart, respectively.

The album and its tracks brought SZA five Grammy nominations, including best new artist and best urban contemporary album.

See SZA’s tweet in celebration of Ctrl‘s fifth anniversary, and listen to the deluxe version below.