SZA Announces Dates For First Arena Tour

SZA announced the dates for her first-ever arena tour on Tuesday (Dec. 13). The 2023 S.O.S North American Tour — named after the singer’s just-released sophomore album — is slated to kick off on Feb. 21 in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center and swing through Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Okland, Seattle, and Vancouver before wrapping up on March 22 with a gig at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
She will be joined on the 17-date Live Nation-promoted tour by Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo. Tickets for the outing will go on sale beginning Friday (Dec. 16) at 12 p.m. local time here.
On Friday (Dec. 9), SZA‘s hotly anticipated 23-track sophomore album SOS finally arrived after a five-and-a-half year wait. Preceded by lead single “Shirt” and a tease of “Nobody Gets Me,” the studio set follows the recent Billboard cover star‘s smash 2017 debut album Ctrl, which spawned hits like “Drew Barrymore,” “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.”
Check out the dates for the SZA 2023 S.O.S. North American tour below:
Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
March 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
March 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
March 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
March 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum