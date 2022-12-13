SZA Announces Dates For First Arena Tour

SZA announced the dates for her first-ever arena tour on Tuesday (Dec. 13). The 2023 S.O.S North American Tour — named after the singer’s just-released sophomore album — is slated to kick off on Feb. 21 in Columbus, OH at the Schottenstein Center and swing through Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, Okland, Seattle, and Vancouver before wrapping up on March 22 with a gig at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

She will be joined on the 17-date Live Nation-promoted tour by Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo. Tickets for the outing will go on sale beginning Friday (Dec. 16) at 12 p.m. local time here.

On Friday (Dec. 9), SZA‘s hotly anticipated 23-track sophomore album SOS finally arrived after a five-and-a-half year wait. Preceded by lead single “Shirt” and a tease of “Nobody Gets Me,” the studio set follows the recent Billboard cover star‘s smash 2017 debut album Ctrl, which spawned hits like “Drew Barrymore,” “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.”

Check out the dates for the SZA 2023 S.O.S. North American tour below:

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb. 24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

March 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

March 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

March 16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 18 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

March 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum