Swizz Beatz Shows How His Son Helps Protect Alicia Keys at Concerts: ‘He a Real Serious One’

From wheels of brie and flying microphones to vape pens and bracelets, fan interactions with artists at live shows have gotten more dangerous and unpredictable with each passing week. Genesis, the youngest son of Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, is having none of the foolish behavior. Today (July 31), Swizz took to Instagram to joke about Genesis standing next to his mother like a bodyguard as she performed to a packed crowd in Salt Lake City.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on mom’s stage,” Swizz captioned a photoset in which Genesis stands beside his mother’s piano dressed in a customized letterman jacket and sports mode Crocs. “He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn’t care she was live on stage,” Swizz continued with a barrage of laughing emojis. One of the pictures in the photoset included a screenshot of Swizz’s Instagram Story, which read “He heard how people been acting at shows lately,” punctuated with yet another laughing emoji. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz share two sons: Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8.

The Grammy-winning “Empire State of Mind” singer is currently in the midst of her Keys To The Summer Tour, a 22-date North American arena tour. Although Keys is on the road, 2023 has been relatively quiet for her on the musical front. This year, the acclaimed pianist released an orchestral version of her Billboard Hot 100 top five hit “If I Ain’t Got You” for the hit Netflix series Queen Charlotte. She also appeared on “Therapy Session,” the opening track on Lil Durk’s chart-topping Almost Healed album. Last year, Keys released Santa Baby, her first Christmas album. The set peaked at No. 148 on the Billboard 200.

Check out Swizz Beatz’s post below: