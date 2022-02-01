Super Bowl-Bound Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Gets Shout-Out From His All-Time Favorite Rapper

Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 1 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on Dec. 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, Calif.

It’s not enough that second-year phenom quarterback Joe Burrow is taking the Cincinnati Bengals to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. In addition to bringing the home team back to the big game for the first time in three decades, Joey Franchise got a major shout-out from his all-time favorite rapper after the men in stripes beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“Man this has to be the illest s–t ever,” fellow Ohio native Kid Cudi tweeted on Monday along with peace sign, heart and crying emoji. “Beautiful f—in game today brother!!” The Cleveland-bred MC gave props to Joe Shiesty after the 25-year-old phenom talked about how much Cudi’s music has meant to him.

“One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi reached out to me yesterday. You said I got LeBron tweeting me or whatever you said it was,” Burrow told reporters in a post-game interview on Sunday. “That part is surreal; the football part, not so much. That stuff is crazy.” When asked what his favorite tracks are, Burrow said he listens to the 2013 Indicud instrumental “New York City Rage Fest” every game day before he runs out on the field and said he also loves “Soundtrack to My Life,” “Up Up & Away” and the 2009 classic KC album Man on the Moon.

And though his Cleveland Browns once again failed to make it into the playoffs, Cudi said he got a great 38th birthday present on Sunday when the Bengals won, writing, “Best bday gift ever to be honest,” he tweeted.

Man this has to be the illest shit ever✌🏾💖 😭 beautiful fuckin game today brother!! https://t.co/W1nIe2qPhF — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) January 31, 2022