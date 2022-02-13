Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & Surprise Guest 50 Cent Deliver Epic Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif.

The highly anticipated 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show finally arrived on Sunday night (Feb. 13), as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and surprise guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak wowed fans live from the new SoFi Stadium in California’s Inglewood.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened the epic showdown by performing “The Next Episode” while standing atop a massive, white multi-house structure complete with an array of dancers and parked cars. Up next, the pair delivered “California Love.”

50 Cent then gave a surprise — and initially upside down — appearance to rap his 2003 smash hit “In Da Club.”

Mary J. Blige kicked off her set with “Family Affair,” immediately followed by “No More Drama.” Rocking a sparkly silver and white outfit and surrounded by dancers, Blige finished up her performance with a signature faint.

Next, Lamar appeared to deliver “Alright.” Moments later — with a smooth musical transition — Eminem appeared to perform “Lose Yourself” with Anderson. Paak on the drums. Amid Eminem’s performance, the camera cut to show Blige and 50, both sitting and nodding along to the beat.

Dr. Dre then made another incredible transition, this time by playing the piano, as he reappeared with Snoop Dogg to perform “Still D.R.E.”

The huge halftime show performance comes after L.A. native Jhené Aiko sang “America the Beautiful” alongside a harpist during the pregame show. Soon after that performance, country star Mickey Guyton gave a powerful rendition of the national anthem.

See some of the shots that the NFL shared from the performance on its Twitter account, and watch the entire set: